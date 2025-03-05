BrightLearn - Entangled by Graham Hancock

"Entangled" by Graham Hancock is a mind-bending novel that weaves together elements of fantasy, history and spirituality, taking readers on a thrilling journey through time and consciousness. Set 24,000 years ago in Northern Spain, the story follows Ria, a courageous Stone Age girl with a strong sense of justice, who intervenes in a violent chase, setting off an epic adventure. Simultaneously, in modern-day California, we meet Leoni, a troubled teenager on the brink of self-destruction, who experiences a near-death encounter with the Blue Angel in a mystical realm. Ria and Leoni are "sisters in time," entangled in a battle against Sulpa, a demonic force leading an army to exterminate the Neanderthals and unleash horror upon the world. Despite their different eras, they are connected by a transcendent bond and must unite to prevent a catastrophic alteration of human history. The narrative introduces a cast of compelling characters, including the Uglies, who, despite their name, are intelligent, compassionate and telepathic, and become allies in the fight against evil. Hancock's vivid storytelling blurs the line between reality and myth, exploring themes of consciousness, the human spirit and the power of unity and love. "Entangled" is a profound meditation on the nature of reality and the enduring strength of the human spirit, leaving readers with a sense of hope and the belief that even in the darkest times, light can prevail.





For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.