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Creepy Uncle Joe is a lying piece of shit! And he wants to take our Guns!
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20 views • April 24, 2021
The title says it all. In this episode I will give the viewer my thoughts about this egregious move against are American rights. As well as the proof that what it will lead to is something no one wants to get themselves into. Thank you for following.
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