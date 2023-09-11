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Ken Paxton's Impeachment Trial Reveals Corruption from Within | Senator (Ret) Mike Morrell | Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner
Freedom First Network
Freedom First Network
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35 views • September 11, 2023

Retired Senator Mike Morrell joins Dustin Faulkner for this episode of Battlefront: Frontline.


The topics discussed during this show include:


Ken Paxton's Impeachment Trial Reveals Corruption from Within
We Must Restore Families to Combat Country's Decline

Follow BFBN on twitter: @dloydfaulk @bf_frontline

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Sources:

https://senate.texas.gov/av-archive.php

https://joehoft.com/corrupt-texas-speaker-phelan-went-after-ag-paxton-after-being-caught-drunk-on-house-floor/


Keywords
current eventspoliticsfamilyconservativepodcastimpeachmentimpeachment trialconservatismfamily valuesken paxtonmike morrellbattlefront frontlinedustin faulkner
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