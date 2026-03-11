Rewriting the 14 Words: Enhancing a White Supremacist Slogan for Modern Resonance

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The Fourteen Words, a slogan by David Lane, promotes racial preservation ideology. Reformed versions shift to more assertive, inherent superiority themes while keeping 14-word structure for symbolic impact in modern contexts.
View the full article at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/rewriting-the-14-words-enhancing
#14Words #WhiteIdentity #RacialContinuity #AryanLegacy #SupremacySlogan
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