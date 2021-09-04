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Ionizing radiation emitted by 5G antennas on building rooftops
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171 views • September 04, 2021
ORWELL CITY - September 02, 2021
More measurements records with Geiger counter made near 5G antennas have been sent to La Quinta Columna. Most of them are being made by a man who is touring different parts of Spain to evidence that the population is being exposed to waves highly harmful to health.
Gradually more people begin to join the cause.
Above, Orwell City brings the new video in English.
More measurements records with Geiger counter made near 5G antennas have been sent to La Quinta Columna. Most of them are being made by a man who is touring different parts of Spain to evidence that the population is being exposed to waves highly harmful to health.
Gradually more people begin to join the cause.
Above, Orwell City brings the new video in English.
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