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Freedom Convoy US 2022 - Message to Biden from Leader/Spokesperson
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130 views • February 22, 2022
IMHO I wish they were going to each state capitol. There are no constitutional rights in DC, not a state. My vibes are as good as with the Convoy in Ottawa. There are huge steel arm pipe gates that can be swung closed across highway that were permanently installed on bridge around DC they can lock trucks out or lock trucks in. Could be a trap. But I will hope and pray for the best.
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