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This Is the Primary Cause of Microplastics #shorts
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324 views • May 23, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cShtQ7ZwjjY
No, plastic never truly goes away.
It just disintegrates into microscopic particles that spread across the planet even FURTHER!
Orlin Velev and Nathan Crook of NC University explain how microplastics manifest, which may help explain why dealing with them is such a challenge.
According to them, microplastics emerge when plastic degrade and crack. And that they are harder to deal with because the water will continue to break them down into smaller and smaller particles, which tremendously increases the surface area of the material. 🌊
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the video.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/cShtQ7ZwjjY
No, plastic never truly goes away.
It just disintegrates into microscopic particles that spread across the planet even FURTHER!
Orlin Velev and Nathan Crook of NC University explain how microplastics manifest, which may help explain why dealing with them is such a challenge.
According to them, microplastics emerge when plastic degrade and crack. And that they are harder to deal with because the water will continue to break them down into smaller and smaller particles, which tremendously increases the surface area of the material. 🌊
What are your thoughts about this video? Let us know in the video.
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