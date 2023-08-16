Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A Diversity Trainer Speaks Out Against DEI | John Stossel
channel image
GalacticStorm
2088 Subscribers
Shop now
11 views
Published 19 hours ago

The FULL Erec Smith interview: A Diversity Trainer Speaks Out Against DEI

#Racism #AntiRacism #Privlege #BillionDollarIndustry #MineField #MicroAgression #VirtueSignaling


Rhetoric Professor Erec Smith says today’s DEI training does more harm than good.

You’ve been hearing about DEI training.


It’s supposed to make us aware of our unconscious prejudice.


But former diversity trainer Erec Smith tells me, "if you can keep this race thing going, then you will always have a business in getting rid of racism."


In my new video, a former diversity trainer speaks out AGAINST "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" training.


“If you wanted to hold down a group of people without them knowing it, this woke thing is a good strategy,” @Rhetors_of_York says. A lot of this is what people call virtue signaling. That virtue signaling is reaching theatrical proportions right now."



Keywords
racismprivilegevirtue signalingdiversity trainingjohn stosselwokeness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket