A Diversity Trainer Speaks Out Against DEI | John Stossel

The FULL Erec Smith interview: A Diversity Trainer Speaks Out Against DEI
#Racism #AntiRacism #Privlege #BillionDollarIndustry #MineField #MicroAgression #VirtueSignaling
Rhetoric Professor Erec Smith says today’s DEI training does more harm than good.
You’ve been hearing about DEI training.
It’s supposed to make us aware of our unconscious prejudice.
But former diversity trainer Erec Smith tells me, "if you can keep this race thing going, then you will always have a business in getting rid of racism."
In my new video, a former diversity trainer speaks out AGAINST "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion" training.
“If you wanted to hold down a group of people without them knowing it, this woke thing is a good strategy,” @Rhetors_of_York says. A lot of this is what people call virtue signaling. That virtue signaling is reaching theatrical proportions right now."
