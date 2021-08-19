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FILTHY DEGENERATE QUEER TEACHER "EDUCATING" KIDS ON GENITALS AND GENDERS (DISGUSTING BITCH)
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242 views • August 19, 2021
This Is Why Woke Women Are Dismantling the West, This Is Fucking Disgusting, This Shit Has to Stop and Soon and These Degenerate Liberals, Lefties, Woke Women, the Fucking Lot of Them Need to Be Severely Punished and Made an Example of. Im So Sick of the West and Its 'In Your Face' Degeneracy.
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