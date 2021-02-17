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Remember the Red Scare? Now We Have the White Scare.
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30 views • February 17, 2021
Liberals constantly remind us of the horrors of McCarthyism and the Red Scare. Jared Taylor of American Renaissance explains why what we now have — a White Scare — is far more dangerous and hysterical.
First posted to YouTube on November 8, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on November 8, 2019. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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