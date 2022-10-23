Ask a Marian Why the Miracle of the Sun is more than a Miracle!

Fr. Chris Alar
Oct 13, 2022 Hear Fr. Chris Alar explain why October 13 is such an important date, and not just in 1917. And that year, did the Sun really dance? Learn about the significance of 1884 with the discussion between Satan and Jesus. And why haven't we seen the conversion of Russia? Well, it takes two things! (hint: not just the consecration of Russia)
