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The evidence is very clear. DuoWei is a multidimensional thing, it’s the largest intelligence website of the CCP around the world. This is an espionage network of the CCP. . After DuoWei is closed, all of our fellow fighters in the whistleblower movement, especially within the U.S., all the lawsuits in the world, all will be completely converted from civil disputes to criminal charges.