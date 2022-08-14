This multivalent vaccine for Covid-19 is going to be a disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Dr. Andrew Wakefield interviewed on Children's Health Defense on Aug 5, 2022 is posted here:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/good-morning-chd/1Nd-EzQJqF
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News