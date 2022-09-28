NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09/28-22

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With all the games the Left is playing it is getting dangerous to the American people now, as the AG Merrick Garland is pushing attacks against his political enemies and it is sanctioned by the left all the way up to Biden. We Americans who love this country have had war declaired on us by the left in our own government.