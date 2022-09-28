The Globalists Are Combining Covid and Climate Emergency to Grab More Power Over the People

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The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3140 6PM - with special guest Marc Morano the publisher of ClimateDepot.com talks with Pete Santilli. Share this interview far and wide!
Website: http://ClimateDepot.com
The Pete Santilli Show Episode 3140 6PM Archive
- https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/22427
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