RT News May 20, 2024 9AM GMT
Courtesy of rt.com



It’s been confirmed that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have died in a helicopter crash in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan. The Iranian first vice president is expected to serve as interim president, as the country will hold new presidential elections within the next 50 days. And, contrary to US senators expressing their satisfaction over the incident, Leaders in the Global South extend their solidarity to Iran, supporting the nation in a moment of great loss.


