Solutions With Kazandra

Perhaps too hot for Youtube and regular podcast outlets, I chat with Kazandra, where we touch briefly on some of the underbellies and undercurrents of humanity's challenges in order to acknowledge this pain then shifting and placing the main focus and energy on the potentially best and more novel ways, means and methods to solve and dissolve them in the following areas and more:
economy
communities and living
food
environment
health care (systems)
government(s)
various levels of the correctional and justice systems
energy and infrastructure
defense and policing
education
co-opts
media
Contact Kazandra at [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.