Solutions With Kazandra
Perhaps too hot for Youtube and regular podcast outlets, I chat with Kazandra, where we touch briefly on some of the underbellies and undercurrents of humanity's challenges in order to acknowledge this pain then shifting and placing the main focus and energy on the potentially best and more novel ways, means and methods to solve and dissolve them in the following areas and more:


economy


communities and living


food


environment


health care (systems)


government(s)


various levels of the correctional and justice systems


energy and infrastructure


defense and policing


education


co-opts


media


Contact Kazandra at [email protected]

