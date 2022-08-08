HT: 08AUG22 - Putin's Troops Brandish Deadly U.S Weapons Seized from Ukraine's Donetsk

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Russian troops claim that they have destroyed an arms depot in Ukraine's Donetsk region. After the destruction of a large amount of weapons, Russians have also seized foreign-made arms. In a video released by the Russian Defence Ministry, Putin's men can be seen flaunting 'trophies' seized during ongoing fighting in the war-ravaged country. Currently, there is intense fighting going on in the Donetsk region which is under Russian control and Ukraine is fighting hard to take it back. Russia is using multiple launch rocket systems to take on Ukrainian troops. Watch this report to know more.
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