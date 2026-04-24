Tax Boycott

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If we don’t stop feeding the technocrats our tax dollars, they will complete their plans to destroy us. Governments use force to steal taxpayer earnings and convert them into corporate subsidies to fund wars and the technocratic takeover of the world. Governments have become collection agencies that run protection rackets for corporate criminals and financial stuntmen. Are YOU ready to help put an end to this?