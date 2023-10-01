BLUE PX-BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODY OVER EUROPE / UNEXPECTED ECLIPSE / TEXAS ECLIPSE WARNING / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 30, 2023





Today is now 9/30/23... i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. Audio used in this video is from the bible audio of revelation chapters 1-3 for not only the 7 churches back then but for you believers in christ NOW. The most serious words of warning christ could of given are in revelation 2 and 3 though I put chapters 1-3 as Jim caviezel that played christ in the movie passion of the christ is the one speaking christs words in revelation 1-3 in this bible audio. In todays video you'll see Multiple 4.7+ quakes and smaller ones rattling off the coast of California not far from san Francisco as swarms of quakes are hitting there. As quakes in diverse places is happening globally like jesus said would occur before his second coming and is worsening as planet x gets closer to the earth and sun and as radiation keeps hitting earth from 2 gamma ray bursts and solar radiation also. You'll see 2 video clips from 2 separate people showing what ( I thought was recently recorded and I just found out it's old tsunami footage from a few years ago so I'll leave footage in my video though the tsunami clips are NOT recent as I hoped) as pastor Paul begley YouTube channel reported on Thursday about a large 328 foot wave/tsunami that hit the coast of Greenland due to a landslide. I wanted to get you all the actual footage of it and I apologize you'll see old tsunami footage lol my apologies....So as the bible says christs own words the ( sea and waves would be roaring in the end times meaning now) and the waves globally are roaring and causing chaos worldwide. You'll see new planet x system bodies captured by me on European public sky cameras and on NASA STEREO ahead footage that watches the sun and around the sun. You'll see a woman in California caught what she thought was a fireball or meteor though it's not a fireball at all. It looks like a planet x system object moving though at the same time I cant say it's that as it literally falls slow while the woman drives and the object I'm not sure it went into the ocean or hit land or anything else as to it could be UFO related though dont know so you all can judge yourself. You'll see a young man caught what looks like a red planet x system body looking smaller in view and though the camera is shaky it's still in good detail. You'll see an unannounced solar eclipse that occured recently in Indonesia where there wasnt supposed to be any eclipse which tells me a planet x system body as they do weekly yet the sun simulator NASA uses with a cloaking system of fresnel lenses and multiple sun simulators helps with chemtrails to obscure bodies passing by the sun daily. Same goes for the moon. Anyone can look up nasa solar or sun simulator patents on google.

You'll see strange animal activity again this time with hundreds plus monkeys in Asia and another clip of beautiful white birds hundreds plus all gathering and it's not normal for either creature as these things are happening globally as animals can feel and sense planet x coming and the earth changes more than humans can. Expect more strange sights like what you'll see. Also strange news came out of a news source saying for Texas to be aware of "blackouts" in the power grid coming up this October in 2023 an annular solar eclipse. Yeah they never give warning on power outages with eclipses so this is very fishy to me unless its planet x related and thus why due to the magnetic pull and plasma connection from planet x coming or bodies in the planet x system. Plus you'll see more. Credited videos will be in notes pinned in my comments section...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





