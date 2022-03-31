Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/30/22 Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallach begins the show toady discussing the news about Bruce Willis who has been diagnosed with aphasia. Which makes it difficult to understand both the written and spoken word. Asserting that he has white hair indicating a gluten intolerance. Meaning he isn't absorbing nutrients like vitamins and minerals.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating organic functional mushrooms. Organic functional mushrooms are low in calories and fat and contain fiber and various nutrients. Rich in B vitamins and a good source of D vitamins. They also contain high amounts of antioxidants.CallersElaine has high blood pressure and is experiencing acid reflux.Sam is losing vision in one eye.Robert asks if it is possible consume too much tin.Tracy has two questions the first concerns ear wax build up. Second she has an aunt that has high blood pressure and glaucoma.