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Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/30/22 Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia
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66 views • March 31, 2022
Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 03/30/22 Bruce Willis Diagnosed With Aphasia
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xt8N1cBOLKE

Air Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Monologue

Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show toady discussing the news about Bruce Willis who has been diagnosed with aphasia. Which makes it difficult to understand both the written and spoken word. Asserting that he has white hair indicating a gluten intolerance. Meaning he isn't absorbing nutrients like vitamins and minerals.
Pearls of Wisdom

Doug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding the health benefits of eating organic functional mushrooms. Organic functional mushrooms are low in calories and fat and contain fiber and various nutrients. Rich in B vitamins and a good source of D vitamins. They also contain high amounts of antioxidants.
Callers

Elaine has high blood pressure and is experiencing acid reflux.

Sam is losing vision in one eye.

Robert asks if it is possible consume too much tin.

Tracy has two questions the first concerns ear wax build up. Second she has an aunt that has high blood pressure and glaucoma.
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healthnatural remediesnatural curesnutritiondiabeteshigh blood pressurewellnessvitaminsnatural remedytype 2 diabetesdr joel wallach
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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