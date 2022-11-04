9/11 The BIGGEST LIE SOLVED II - (Nov 3, 2022) Shortened, Refined

9/11 The BIGGEST LIE SOLVED II

Running time: 45 mins

Covers the Fibonacci design in the towers, most importantly the plane hole in Tower 1, showing that location of the hole means the attacks were by design. How they made the plane holes. How fragile planes really are. The glitch in the Mike Hezarkani south tower hit. The chopper 5 nose in nose out meets layer limit shot. Israeli art students occupied floor 91 of Tower 1 in 2000 and like their group name "Gelatin" implies, they produced Napalm for both so called plane hits. Israeli involvement on 9/11 and how numerous Mossad agents were detained on 9/11. How 9/11 Truth and AE 9/11 Truth are complicit in the coverup for denying NO PLANES on 911. Created and Produced by James Easton