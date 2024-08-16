© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hunters search for pythons as the snakes keep slithering north in Florida
Welcome to the US Brief! In today's episode, we're diving into the ongoing fight against invasive Burmese pythons in Florida. As the 2024 Python Challenge kicks off, hundreds of hunters are venturing into the Everglades to help protect Florida's unique ecosystems. With over 25 sightings in Brevard County this year, the snake's impact is being closely monitored by biologists. The challenge continues until August 18, with prizes up to $10,000. Learn more about this year's Python Challenge, the threats posed by invasive species, and how Florida is combating this growing ecological issue.
