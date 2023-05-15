THE MASSIVE INVASION: ILLEGALS SENT TO NEW YORK COUNTIES FOR FREE HOUSING





The collapse of the border means the migrant crisis may be coming to your backyard. Suburban communities have become the target of the left. New York County Executives Steve Mclaughlin and Steve Neuhaus join America Right Now to discuss.





https://rumble.com/v2nny8q-asylum-seekers-sent-to-new-york-counties-for-free-housing.html