Nightmares of Being a Commercial Fishermen under Bad Management! 🆘

We the Commercial Fisherman, We are The Real Salt Life! I am a third-generation Commercial Fisherman. The so called CONservation Groups have made stopping the Commercial Fishing into a big money making business. DO NOT believe all their LIES about Commercial Fishing. I do not believe in all methods of Fishing but most are misunderstood. Building on the coastline is taking away the coastline habitat, causing pollution and is the biggest enemy to the environment and the fish population not the commercial fishermen. Catching fish before their first spawn is not good, due to the fact that fish have to replace themselves. Sad to say that most regulations are not about saving a species of sea life. The National Marine Fisheries has it all figured out, Instead of a buy out of the Commercial Fishermen it is starve out one species at a time. They limit the species of fish and the amount allowed and the type of gear used to the point of our extinction based on very little true scientific data!

🎣Due to the Loss of Our Fisheries, in so many ways. Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡Even a Dollar Donation💸can make a Difference!❤️

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-planet-from-toxic-chemtrail-operations





To Resist a Tyranny!

You must be Independent of That Tyranny!

Now, We can see why the Commercial Fishermen & the Farmers was Destroyed in this Country! They have went all out war against the local Business Owners of this Country! They were independent and that is not allowed🆘

👮OUR Uniformed Personnel! Must Stand With The People! Not The Corporate Corrupt Government(Mad Scientist)! We Have Today!🆘👇





🏘 Fixing My Mom's Home, Go fund Me Site. https://gofund.me/b93d6017

🎣Due to the Loss of Our Fisheries, in so many ways. Real Fishing Life is accepting Donations, from the Warriors that would like to Help Create Funding for Equipment & to Help Keep the Lights on!💡Even a Dollar Donation💸can make a Difference!❤️





• To Resist a Tyranny! You must be Independent of That Tyranny! 🆘

https://youtu.be/OP3VMFHgFxk





👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia601605.us.archive.org/35/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 Geoengineering Watch

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org





Please help us spread this evidence far and wide...

👉 Link to book 'Climate Fake'

Climate Fake

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/climate-fake/paperback/product-5pq85w.html?q=Climate+fake&page=1&pageSize=4&fbclid=IwAR11G22sDsnI6k0c3wUbJaq2yB8ozn6SvkRwVrTHoUiQz98csVwYHErMH7g

👉 Link to book 'Sacrosanct'

Sacrosanct

https://www.lulu.com/shop/david-yates/sacrosanct/paperback/product-5zv7p7.html?q=Sacrosanct+David+Yates&page=1&pageSize=4

👉'UNDER AN IONIZED SKY

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Under-Ionized-Sky-Chemtrails-Lockdown/dp/1627310533





Mike Decker

https://www.youtube.com/@MikeDeckerSkyMilitia307/videos

David Yates

https://www.youtube.com/@MontgomeryPeabody

Dave Holly UK

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_L4zUJxvLGGhT5yzIJOOsw/videos

John Graf

https://www.youtube.com/@TheSpitmitt/videos

Sunfire Sky

https://www.youtube.com/@sunfiresky2018/videos

Luis Edward Diani

https://www.youtube.com/@luisedwarddiani7325/videos

Alaska Sky Watcher

https://www.youtube.com/@alaskaskywatcher/videos

ABQ Skywatcher

https://www.youtube.com/@ABQSkywatcher/videos

Alex Hammer

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/alexhammer





Real Fishing Life

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/realfishinglife/videos/all





Real Fishing Life

https://rumble.com/c/RealFishingLife/videos





Shared from and subscribe to:

Real Fishing Life

https://www.youtube.com/@1RealFishingLife/videos