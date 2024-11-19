Putin has brought 11,000 North Korean soldiers to Ukraine's borders. This contingent could grow to 100,000, claimed the expired Ukrainian President Zelensky to Members of the European Parliament.

We've been waiting for these North Korean soldiers for weeks now... haven't seen a single one.

But, of course, the Eurorats in the European Parliament will swallow it hook, line, and sinker.

Adding:

"Europe must be ready to send its troops to Ukraine," said Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, explaining how to achieve peace through swift escalation.

Margus Tsahkna told the Financial Times that the best security guarantee for Ukraine is NATO membership, as demanded by Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

However, if the U.S. opposes inviting Kiev into the military alliance, Europe will have to intervene and deploy troops after the end of hostilities to deter further Russian aggression:

"If we are talking about real security guarantees, it is Ukraine's NATO membership. But without the U.S., this is impossible. In that case, we must consider any form of guarantees, including the presence of troops on the ground."

Adding:

Zelensky, responding to a question about the strikes on Bryansk: "Now we have ATACMS and we are using them."



