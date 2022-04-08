© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The CDC VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) Hides the Real Numbers of Vaccine Caused Injury and Death from the American People!!
Follow
0
Share
Report
679 views • April 08, 2022
Informative discussion and presentation of CDC VAERS (vaccine adverse events reporting system) data recording anomalies with long-term medical biller and data analyst Albert Benavides who describes how data is being delayed, withheld, and wrongly reported by health professionals and CDC, as evinced in the records themselves, giving rise to mass discrepancies in the number of deaths, severe injuries, women's reproductive-health issues and other damages being reported.
General under-reporting of vaccine injury as revealed by the Harvard Pilgrim Study of 2010 in addition means the numbers of deaths (over 26,000 so far in CDC VAERS) and severe events being reported errs very much on the conservative side.
Sharing his own "VAERS Dashboard"--an app converting figures to graphs for easier visualization and analysis--Albert Benavides reveals several astonishing outcomes of his close reading and data analysis: 1) Since only initial reports are made public, later reports on death or recovery are missing in each case, skewing the number of deaths being reported; 2) Data input entry errors and irregularities means the data on deaths or severe events is not being accurately tallied, the same with lot numbers and vaccine maker attribution. Many other aspects are pointed to by Albert in this detailed presentation, further information on which can be found at the links below.
Dr. Young questions the administering of the vaccine in face of such overwhelming evidence of harm and discusses the nature of radiation sickness--an actual translation of coronavirus being radiation poisoning--now being passed off as COVID, while vaccine damage is also being passed off as COVID.
He also discusses the actual nature of disease, what vaccines do to the human body, and what true health is.
Contrary to the propaganda issuing forth from the pharmaceutical industry and the medical establishment, vaccines are not feel-good healthcare treatments, they are deadly toxins known and seen now to cause major injury and harm; in the case of the COVID vaccine, found by electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy to be loaded with toxins, they are deadly dangerous and now causing embolisms, clots, aneurysms, palsy, paralysis, heart attacks, miscarriages, and sudden death.
Indeed the phenomenon of graphene-induced radiation sickness being passed off as COVID and a gene-modifying graphene-loaded substance being passed off as the COVID vaccine has now led to the complete exposure of all vaccines: none is harmless, benign, and "safe and effective" as virulently advertised, all cause damage to brain and body, while the COVID vaccine compounds and exceeds the harm caused by all other vaccines over 30 years of their administration, as verified by the figures--the astronomical numbers of deaths and injuries recorded post COVID-vaccine points to this catastrophe, which will not stop until people say Stop.
Since governments and regulatory bodies are not heeding the alarm signals and halting the vaccine, it is up to us, says Albert, to decline this deadly injection and bring this rollout and mandate madness to a halt.
LINKS FOR MORE:
All information from Albert Benavides:
https://bit.ly/3u5jEQS
Note from Albert: Above is the link to my shared folder of everything I presented today:
Powerpoint presentation
Analysis for Steve Kirsch
Other bonus gifs and documents
Albert Benavides on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
Dr. Robert Young's website:
drrobertyoung.com
Recent podcasts:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jnpG3weGmOui/
Newsbreak 142 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals COVID Vaccines are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ufDTR2WopE5p/
Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain
He needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
No donation is too small!
Click on the following link to donate: https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
General under-reporting of vaccine injury as revealed by the Harvard Pilgrim Study of 2010 in addition means the numbers of deaths (over 26,000 so far in CDC VAERS) and severe events being reported errs very much on the conservative side.
Sharing his own "VAERS Dashboard"--an app converting figures to graphs for easier visualization and analysis--Albert Benavides reveals several astonishing outcomes of his close reading and data analysis: 1) Since only initial reports are made public, later reports on death or recovery are missing in each case, skewing the number of deaths being reported; 2) Data input entry errors and irregularities means the data on deaths or severe events is not being accurately tallied, the same with lot numbers and vaccine maker attribution. Many other aspects are pointed to by Albert in this detailed presentation, further information on which can be found at the links below.
Dr. Young questions the administering of the vaccine in face of such overwhelming evidence of harm and discusses the nature of radiation sickness--an actual translation of coronavirus being radiation poisoning--now being passed off as COVID, while vaccine damage is also being passed off as COVID.
He also discusses the actual nature of disease, what vaccines do to the human body, and what true health is.
Contrary to the propaganda issuing forth from the pharmaceutical industry and the medical establishment, vaccines are not feel-good healthcare treatments, they are deadly toxins known and seen now to cause major injury and harm; in the case of the COVID vaccine, found by electron and optical microscopy and energy spectroscopy to be loaded with toxins, they are deadly dangerous and now causing embolisms, clots, aneurysms, palsy, paralysis, heart attacks, miscarriages, and sudden death.
Indeed the phenomenon of graphene-induced radiation sickness being passed off as COVID and a gene-modifying graphene-loaded substance being passed off as the COVID vaccine has now led to the complete exposure of all vaccines: none is harmless, benign, and "safe and effective" as virulently advertised, all cause damage to brain and body, while the COVID vaccine compounds and exceeds the harm caused by all other vaccines over 30 years of their administration, as verified by the figures--the astronomical numbers of deaths and injuries recorded post COVID-vaccine points to this catastrophe, which will not stop until people say Stop.
Since governments and regulatory bodies are not heeding the alarm signals and halting the vaccine, it is up to us, says Albert, to decline this deadly injection and bring this rollout and mandate madness to a halt.
LINKS FOR MORE:
All information from Albert Benavides:
https://bit.ly/3u5jEQS
Note from Albert: Above is the link to my shared folder of everything I presented today:
Powerpoint presentation
Analysis for Steve Kirsch
Other bonus gifs and documents
Albert Benavides on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
Dr. Robert Young's website:
drrobertyoung.com
Recent podcasts:
Report 255 | Dr. Robert Young: All Disease is Outfection Not Infection--Vaccine Nano is Bioweapon!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rdQhuY455VmK/
Ramola D Reports | Newsbreak 134 | Dr. Robert Young Calls for Halt on Vaccines, Reveals New Findings
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jnpG3weGmOui/
Newsbreak 142 | BREAKING: Dr. Young Reveals COVID Vaccines are Intelligent Targeting Bioweapons
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ufDTR2WopE5p/
Report 279: Panel on Terrain: Hidden Science: Greater Cause of Disease Not Germs but Terrain
He needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.
No donation is too small!
Click on the following link to donate: https://givesendgo.com/G2Z76
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.