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Bob and Aaron Talk About Pressing Issues of the Day
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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46 views • September 19, 2020
Links to content seen in this video:

Interactive study of John John 17:1 - 18:9
http://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm

Prominent Rabbi breaks silence - talking to Messiah
https://www.israel365news.com/157090/prominent-rabbi-breaks-silence-messiah-coming-this-year/

This is HUGE! Our Take on Microsoft's Filing of Patent #060606
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WzUPvrEyUKzq/

Is taking a vaccine the same as taking the mark of the beast? Plus many relevant talking points.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/42HGvQQJyMH3/

Biblical Locust Plagues of 2020
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200806-the-biblical-east-african-locust-plagues-of-2020

Millions of Farmers Killing off animals
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/apr/29/millions-of-farm-animals-culled-as-us-food-supply-chain-chokes-up-coronavirus

Ice Age Farmer - Food Crisis Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=62avRaWrp2c

Ice Age Farmer - Australian Farmers Market Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKM_ABZrplE

No Bees No Food
https://environmentamerica.org/feature/ame/no-bees-no-food

Birds dropping dead in New Mexico
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/birds-are-dropping-dead-new-mexico-potentially-hundreds-thousands-n1240116

What Lockdown 2.0 Looks Like
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/08/04/world/australia/coronavirus-melbourne-lockdown.html

Could tension between US and Iran spark World War 3?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2020-01-07/world-war-3-qassem-soleimani-trump-us-and-iran/11841254

China using Covid19 to conquer the world
https://zeenews.india.com/world/chinas-world-war-3-plan-using-coronavirus-to-conquer-and-rule-the-world-2278896.html

[WARNING] China and the US Prepare for war - EMP Threat in America - Economic Reset coming (Full Spectrum Survival)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlBPuxExWe8

50Million Reach Their Breaking Point - The USA Will Strike First? Unrest is Coming (Full Spectrum Survival)
https://youtu.be/_qFyZ6alb38

US Wilfire Reports
https://www.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=2ff1677111ae4018ac705fcce7c3312f&;extent=-13833629.6717%2C4442006.2416%2C-13246593.2945%2C4716262.299%2C102100&showLayers=USA_Wildfires_v1_5361%3BUSA_Wildfires_v1_9055%3BNOAA_METAR_current_wind_speed_direction_v1_8813%3BSatellite_VIIRS_Thermal_Hotspots_and_Fire_Activity_8483%3BNWS_Watches_Warnings_v1_6623%3BNWS_Watches_Warnings_v1_9346

California Economy
https://www.sacbee.com/news/business/article210466514.html

Wildfire Leaves at Least 33 Dead in United States, Millions Displaced
https://www.yc.news/2020/09/13/wildfires-leave-at-least-33-dead-in-united-states-millions-displaced/

America is Headed for an Unprecedented Wave of Evictions
https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/rent-evictions-homelessness/

A Lot of Americans Are About to Lose Their Homes
https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2020/07/americas-health-crisis-is-becoming-a-housing-crisis/614149/

"Marx and Satan" - BLM and Antifa, subversion tactics * and Psalm 37
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/08/marx-and-satan-blm-and-antifa.html

State Bar Group Calls for 'Mandatory' COVID-19 Vaccinations, Regardless of Objections
https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal/2020/05/28/state-bar-calls-for-mandatory-covid-19-vaccinations-regardless-of-objections/?slreturn=20200817110559

CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1
https://fox5sandiego.com/news/coronavirus/cdc-tells-states-be-ready-to-distribute-vaccines-on-nov-1/

Alan Dershowitz : States Can 'Absolutely' Mandate Vaccinations
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1568823967650/alan-dershowitz-states-can-absolutely-mandate-vaccinations

Alan Dershowitz: Oh yes, the government needs to make the COVID vaccine mandatory
https://www.newsbreak.com/news/1570922789374/alan-dershowitz-oh-yes-the-government-needs-to-make-the-covid-vaccine-mandatory

Series Links: A Bioforming Pandemic
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/09/series-links-bioforming-pandemic.html

Plandemic The Movie (Part 1) - Interview With Judy Mikovits
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sHrpUplJPTUE/

“Nobody Needs to Die” – Frontline Doctors Storm D.C. Claiming “Thousands of Doctors” are Being Silenced on Facts and Treatments for COVID
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/nobody-needs-to-die-frontline-doctors-storm-d-c-claiming-thousands-of-doctors-are-being-silenced-on-facts-and-treatments-for-covid/

Dr Judy Wood's Page - Where Did The Towers Go?
https://www.drjudywood.com/towers/index.html

Judy Wood's Report on WTC-7
https://www.drjudywood.com/pdf/080915_NIST_comments.pdf

Architects and Engineers for 9-11 Truth
https://www.ae911truth.org/

The Celestial Sign of Jacob's Dying Prophecy is Validated by Hidden Time Prophecies and Other Remarkable Signs
http://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/year1991_2.htm


For more links, see:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/09/bob-and-aaron-talk-about-pressing.html
Keywords
truthperspectiveuncommon sense
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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