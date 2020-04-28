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Sen. Rubio on Florida reopening: We're not going to go back to normal
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24 views • April 28, 2020
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., argues that Payroll Protection Program funding won’t be able to meet the needs of all small businesses and many countries will focus on independent medical production instead of manufacturing in China following the coronavirus outbreak.
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