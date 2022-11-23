Known Duty, Moses & Zipporah

Known Duty, Moses & ZipporahIn Episode 76 we look at the story of Moses, Zipporah, and the Exodus and how the type meets the antitype in the time that we live in. Just as Moses and the Israelites, each of us today have a known duty of God that, if we neglect to perform, makes it impossible to be under His protection.
