Ghost Town NYC – Will the U.S. Constitution Be the Ultimate Casualty of Coronavirus Covid19 Pandemic

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Jason Goodman
#Covid19 #NYC #Funeral
Governor Cuomo has been in a tug of war over ventilators. Are there plenty in stockpiles that aren't yet needed or as his recent executive order would suggest, is there an urgent need? Why has he flip flopped so dramatically on what's been sold to us as a critical issue? We have heard reports of stunning casualties from Covid-19 Coronavirus, but we've also heard reports of endless sirens wailing in NYC. If we cannot verify these reports are they simply stories being told? Will our civil liberties, our sources of income and day to day lives be the most severe casualties of this outbreak?
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