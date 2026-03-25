Palestinian State Brings Fall of America 03/25/2026

Was the October 7th, 2023, Attack on Israel an effort to keep them from building their third Temple? You see, if Israel is bringing in Red Heifers to sacrifice, that means the Third Temple will be build. Today Pastor Stan shares new light on whether a Palestinian State will bring forth the Fall of America.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To Pre-Order "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTECOST-RAPTURE-of-THE-BRIDE/productinfo/B%2DPRB/





To purchase "Pentecost Rapture of the Bride" as well as "Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" as a combo, please visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/PENTICOST-RAPUTRE-SECRET-DOOR-GIFT-OFFER/productinfo/G%2DPRBS/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions