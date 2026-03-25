Palestinian State Brings Fall of America 03/25/2026

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Was the October 7th, 2023, Attack on Israel an effort to keep them from building their third Temple? You see, if Israel is bringing in Red Heifers to sacrifice, that means the Third Temple will be build. Today Pastor Stan shares new light on whether a Palestinian State will bring forth the Fall of America.
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00:00David Herzog
04:30Prophecies Point to
10:55Mosque Not Destroyed
16:23Red Heifers
21:01Active Prophecies