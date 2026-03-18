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⚡️Two loud explosions have been heard in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh - Reuters.
Footage clearly shows 2 impacts, both with thick black smoke in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a missile attack from Iran.
They are quite distanced from each other.
@FotrosResistancee
Action, because of South Pars attack earlier today?:
Israeli media: The US and Israel coordinated an attack on the South Pars gas field in Iran as a warning about a potential escalation of attacks on energy infrastructure, if Hormuz remains closed.
"This was a signal of what could happen next," a spokesperson said.
Adding, description of more videos show: Smoke rising over US Victoria Base in Baghdad late this evening.