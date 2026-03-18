⚡️Two loud explosions have been heard in the Saudi Arabian capital, Riyadh - Reuters.

Footage clearly shows 2 impacts, both with thick black smoke in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a missile attack from Iran.

They are quite distanced from each other.

@FotrosResistancee

Action, because of South Pars attack earlier today?:

Israeli media: The US and Israel coordinated an attack on the South Pars gas field in Iran as a warning about a potential escalation of attacks on energy infrastructure, if Hormuz remains closed.

"This was a signal of what could happen next," a spokesperson said.

Adding, description of more videos show: Smoke rising over US Victoria Base in Baghdad late this evening.