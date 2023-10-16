⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (16 Oct 2023) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(16 October 2023)

▫️ The Armed Forces of the RU FED continue the SMO.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, & heavy flamethrower systems repelled 10 attacks of assault detachments of the AFU 68th Jaeger, 32nd, 44th & 115th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka, Ivanovka, Novoyegorovka, (Kharkov region) & Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic).

In addition, RU forces delivered strikes on manpower & hardware of AFU 112th territorial defence, 14th mechd, 95th air assault brigs near Petropavlovka, Kupyansk & Petrovskoye (Kharkov reg).

Up to 85 UKR troops, 2 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehics, 1 D-20 gun & 2 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill systs have been eliminated in this direction during the day.

▫️ In Krasny Liman direction, 2 attacks launched by assault detachments of the 67th Mechd Brig & the 12th Special Forces Brig of the UKR Armed Forces close to Chervonaya Dibrova (LPR) & Serebryansky forestry were repelled by coordinated efforts of the Tsentr GOF, helicopter strikes & artill fire.

AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Torskoye, Serebryanka & Grigorovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 UKR troops, 2 armoured fight vehics, 1 pickup truck, as well as 2 D-30 howitzers.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug GOF supported by aviation & artill repelled 10 attacks of AFU assault detachments near Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, & Mariynka (DPR).

Ground-attack aircraft launched strikes at manpower & hardware of the AFU 10th Mtn Assault Brig, 53rd, 93rd & 110th mechd brigs close to Belogorovka, Kurdyumovka, Belaya Gora & Georgiyevka (DPR).

The enemy's casualties were up to 460 UKR personnel killed & wounded, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fight vehics, &12 motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 2 U.S.-made M777 artill systs, 1 Polish-made Krab self-propelled artill syst, 2 D-20 howitzers & 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

In addition, an ammo depot of the 54th Mechd Brig of the AFU was destroyed near Slavyansk (DPR).

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok GOF, helicopters & artill inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of the AFU 58th ad 72nd mechd & 128th Territorial Def brigs near Novomikhailovka, Ugledar & Urozhaynoye (DPR).

During the day, the enemy's losses in this direction have amounted to over 70 UKR troops, 2 motor vehics, 1 Giatsint-B howitzer & 1 Msta-B howitzer.

2 ammo depots have been annihilated close to Zelenyi Gai & Alekseyevka (Zaporozhye reg).

▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, one AFU attack close to Verbovoye (Zaporozhye reg) was repelled by actions of the RU GOF, air strikes & artill fire.

AFU manpower & hardware have been hit close to Malaya Tokmachka & Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were up to 55 men, 2 armoured fight vehics & 2 pick-up trucks.

In counter-battery warfare, the RU troops hit 1 U.S.-made M777 artill syst, 1 Polish-made Krab SP artill syst & 1Gvozdika SP howitzer.

◽️ Kherson direct, up to 65 UKR troops, 12 motor vehics, 1 D-30 howitzer, & an electronic warfare radar.

2 AFU ammo depots were wiped out close to Nikolskoye & Kherson (Kherson reg).

1 AFU sabotage & recon group was disabled close on Korabelka Island.

OP'l-Tactical & Army aviat, UAVs & Missile Troops & Artill of the RU Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 119 areas during the day.

One P-18 air target detection and tracking radar station was destroyed near Sergeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Missile-artillery armament depots and aviation fuel storage facilities were hit close to Khmelnitsky and on the airfield of Starokonstantinov (Khmelnitsky region). One communication centre was destroyed on the Mirgorod airfield (Poltava region).

Russian air defence means have shot down two Su-25 airplanes and MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force near Arkhangelskoye (Kherson region), Dmitrovka and Zvonetskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region). In addition, two HIMARS MLRS projectiles have been intercepted.

Moreover, 31 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down near Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Vasilevka, Yelenovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kamenskoye, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region), and Aleshki and Krynki (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 491 airplanes and 250 helicopters, 7,919 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 air defence missile systems, 12,673 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,163 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 6,788 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 14,356 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.



