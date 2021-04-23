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Gun Grab Begins: President Biden Uses His Special Voice On Us
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327 views • April 23, 2021
Gun Grab Begins: President Biden Uses His Special Voice On Us
Washington, DC -- President Biden, whispering to us pleadingly, sites 38,000 gun death a year (106 a day) as he demands the partisan house bill be passed. But what are the real numbers behind that 38,000 deaths a year? That is the total gun deaths in 2019. 24,000 of those deaths were suicide and, as anyone who has killed themselves will tell you, there are easier ways if you're of the mind to do that. Cops Fist Bump Over VIOLENT Arrest Of 73-Yr Old Woman With Dementia https://www.brighteon.com/4e56e260-1963-4150-add8-e54b6c9665b6
1,350 of those were accidental or war casualties...yeah, they started adding war casualties to pump up the numbers. That leaves 14,414 deaths.
Washington, DC -- President Biden, whispering to us pleadingly, sites 38,000 gun death a year (106 a day) as he demands the partisan house bill be passed. But what are the real numbers behind that 38,000 deaths a year? That is the total gun deaths in 2019. 24,000 of those deaths were suicide and, as anyone who has killed themselves will tell you, there are easier ways if you're of the mind to do that. Cops Fist Bump Over VIOLENT Arrest Of 73-Yr Old Woman With Dementia https://www.brighteon.com/4e56e260-1963-4150-add8-e54b6c9665b6
1,350 of those were accidental or war casualties...yeah, they started adding war casualties to pump up the numbers. That leaves 14,414 deaths.
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