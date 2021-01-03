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Original Order of the Books of the Bible
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112 views • January 03, 2021
Is the 'traditional order' of books of the Bible found in most Bibles the original one? If not, where did it come from? Was the Roman Catholic saint Jerome involved? What was the order according to the Jews? Are the 22 books according to the Jews the same as the 39 books of the Old Testament according to Christians? What is the Torah, Nevi'im, Ketuvim, and the Tanakh? Did Dr. Ernest Martin do scholarly research into the original order of the books of the Bible? What was the original order of the Bible and the 27 books of the New Testament? Did the old Ambassador College teach that there was a seven-fold division of the books of the Bible? If so, what were the seven divisions? Which books were in each? Were there any issues related to the Book of Daniel? Do we need the scriptures to be complete according to the Apostle Paul? Do we need to be doers and not hearers only according to the Apostle James? Did Jesus say we are to live by every word of God?
A written article of related interest is available titled "The Original Order of the Books of the Bible" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/original-bible-order.htm
A free online book is also available titled "Who Gave the World the Bible? The Canon: Why do we have the books we now do in the Bible? Is the Bible complete?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/BibleCanon.pdf
A written article of related interest is available titled "The Original Order of the Books of the Bible" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/original-bible-order.htm
A free online book is also available titled "Who Gave the World the Bible? The Canon: Why do we have the books we now do in the Bible? Is the Bible complete?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/BibleCanon.pdf
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