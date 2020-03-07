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The First Body Positive Children’s Book - Duerst Responds
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1 view • March 07, 2020
Archived link to article: https://web.archive.org/web/20200303215354/https://www.glamour.com/story/first-body-positive-childrens-book-her-body-can
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I'm totally demonetized! If you like my content, here are a whole ton of ways you can support this channel!
To support via Paypal: ✅►: http://paypal.me/DuerstTheWuerst
DUERST TEES/MUGS! ✅►: http://bit.ly/2WHCa2h
To support via SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/duerstthewuerst
To support via Patreon: ✅► http://www.patreon.com/danielduerst
To support via Bitcoin 🔵 ► bc1q8uxfdh4v54rsdsn4y0m9c3ampcmx62e45tarfj
FOLLOW//
Mailing List: https://mailchi.mp/0f87ca912563/duerst
Discord server: https://discord.gg/U6Pj2NX
LBRY: https://api.lbry.com/user/refer?r=9VLWfHpyeEXrDCQjw185W7FxjH1eUmYv
Blogger: https://danielduerst.blogspot.com/
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/duerstthewuerst
2nd Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH8OeSfu9u7dREZ3kug7eJw
Telegram: https://t.me/duerstthewuerst
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/danielduerst77
GAB: https://gab.ai/DuerstTheWuerst
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/duerstthewuerst/
STEEMIT: https://steemit.com/@duerstthewuerst
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DuerstTheWuerst
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