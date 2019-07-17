7 Facts About Coffee You Probably Didn’t Know

SUMMARY

- Coffee with sugar can turn you into a little genius for a while because the combination of caffeine and glucose activates certain sectors of your brain. The caffeine in coffee acts as a mild stimulant to the central nervous system. This neuronal activity triggers the release of the adrenaline, that will affect your body in several ways: your heartbeat increases, blood pressure rises, breathing tubes open up, sugar is released into the bloodstream for extra energy.

- You might want to keep off the coffee if you are going to have a blood pressure test within the next 2 days. If you have high blood pressure, ask your doctor whether you should limit or stop drinking caffeinated beverages.

- Coffee is known for its energy-boosting caffeine effect -- is an abundant source of nutrients and healthful chemicals that can aid your immune system. According to scientists from several countries, coffee reduces the risk of premature death. This is because coffee alters your immune system, making it stronger and healthier.

- The caffeine can cure headaches and migraines. People are aware that caffeine is found in coffee, tea, soft drinks and chocolate, but may not know that caffeine is also contained in a variety of over the counter medications. That’s why it’s an ingredient in a lot of traditional pain relievers.

- Coffee acts well as an anti-stress substance due to the release of dopamine and serotonin, which "trigger" a good mood. One cup, or even just the smell of coffee, can calm your nerves. This could explain a lower risk of depression among coffee drinkers.

- Coffee can positively affect mood, enhance alertness, and memory abilities. The stimulators and neuro-mediators obtained from coffee not only boost your mood and productivity but also improve your memory. Of course, this only works with your short-term memory.

- Coffee can keep off and help you lose excess weight. It can temporarily suppress your appetite and may stimulate minimal calorie burning. When the level of the hormone leptin is low, your body starts storing fat, and you gain weight. Coffee, however, increases the hormone levels in your body.



BONUS

If you're looking for something sweet to pair your milk, this cocktail recipe is a must. It is deliciously smooth and refreshing and, if bottled, ready to take on the go.

• Make your favorite coffee.

• Let it cool off, then fill an ice cube tray with the coffee.

• Place it in the freezer.

On a hot day, add the coffee cubes to a glass of milk. Sip a delicious mix and feel wonderful!