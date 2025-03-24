BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lysander Spooner vs the Supreme Court: The Judicial Supremacy Lie
Tenth Amendment Center
1 month ago

“An unconstitutional judicial decision is no more binding than an unconstitutional legislative act.” With that one line, Lysander Spooner demolished the dangerous myth of judicial supremacy - the idea that a court’s opinion becomes law simply because judges say so. In this episode, we break down Spooner’s powerful insights and warnings, echoing the words of many Founders who’ve been long forgotten today. The truth is simple and radical: the Constitution is the supreme law of the land - not the opinions of unelected judges. Judicial supremacy isn’t just unconstitutional. It’s tyranny.


Path to Liberty: March 24, 2025

