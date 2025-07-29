BGMCTV The City Gate Messianic Bible Study YA'AKOV "James" PART 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The City Gate Messianic Bible Study YA'AKOV "James" PART 4
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 1 Greeting V1
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 2 Testing of Your Faith V2-4
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 3 Wisdom V5-11
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 4 perseveres through temptation! V12-15
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 5 every perfect gift is from above V16-18
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 6 So rid yourselves of all V19-21
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 7 Hearing and Doing the Word V22-25
CHAPTER 1 SECTION 8 The tongue V26-27