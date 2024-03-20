The Singularity | Joe Rogan Asks Ray Kurzweil (Cofounder & Chancellor of Singularity University & Director of Engineering at Google) | Kurzweil: "We have ability to keep total privacy in a device...We know how to build perfect privacy."
Discover Why Clay Clark's Business Workshops Are the Highest Rated & Most Reviewed Business Growth Workshops On the Planet. Learn More About Clay Clark's 2-Day Interactive Business Workshop Here: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE:
www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/
Discover Why Clay Clark's Business Workshops Are the Highest Rated & Most Reviewed Business Growth Workshops On the Planet. Learn More About Clay Clark's 2-Day Interactive Business Workshop Here: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
See the Thousands of Success Stories and Millionaires That Clay Clark Has Helped to Produce HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
Download A Millionaire’s Guide to Become Sustainably Rich: A Step-by-Step Guide to Become a Successful Money-Generating and Time-Freedom Creating Business HERE:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/Millionaire
See Thousands of Actual Client Success Stories from Real Clay Clark Clients Today HERE: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/testimonials/
See Thousands of Case Studies Today HERE:
www.thrivetimeshow.com/does-it-work/
ROGAN: "How do we do it?"
KURZWEIL: Long pause...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.