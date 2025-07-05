Research Links Cell Phones to Tumors and the FDA denies it OFC by KTVU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::9 jul 2021:A UC Berkeley researcher has shown a comprehensive link between cell phone radiation and tumors, particularly in the brain. Studies show use of cell phones for about 17 minutes a day over a 10-year period increased risk of tumors by 60%. A researcher with UC Berkeley school of public health, and Berkeley Center for Family and Community Health Joel Moskowitz talks about the risks to cell phone users.