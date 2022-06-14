Truth and Lies Part 2: Blinded by God

The family of King David was dysfunctional with more than eight wives, ten concubines and 19 sons jockeying for power to see who would be the next king. David was spiritually blinded when he ignored God's instructions concerning marriage and refused to control his sexual appetite.

His sinful actions moved him into the permissive will of God and the Lord declared that the sword would never leave his family. The curse began manifesting itself in the form of rape, murder, conspiracy and rebellion as David's sons set their sights on becoming the next king. In Absalom's case, he unsuccessfully tried to bring about the early death of his father. David was an anointed man of God who loved the Lord and wanted to do what was right but he was overtaken by strong delusion when it came to his family.

All of David's women satisfied his sexual desires but none of them became a real help meet and life became a burden for David's sons since there was so much rivalry. David repented before he died, and despite his shortcomings, God still had a plan for David and the nation of Israel which culminated in the birth of Jesus Christ a thousand years later.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1506.pdf



RLJ-1507 -- AUGUST 2, 2015

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