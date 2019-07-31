The 4400 Episode 11 - Ghost in the Machine Clip

'Ghost in the Machine' The 4400 E11 Clip.



From a Cancelled Show.



The 4400 ran for 4 seasons and was cancelled at its peak when it had really built up the story-line and characters and the Conspiracy angle was pretty darn interesting.





Was it cancelled because it came too close to the Real Truth and Reality of our Matrix?





Perhaps so, in my opinion, and to hide the Dark Agenda behind the Coming Microchip Implant.





You're all urged to get hold of the series and watch it and understand what they were showing.





In a nutshell: The Series focuses on a special group of people returned from the Future (akin to Alien Abductions and the story from the Andromeda Strain) to give mankind a new direction. They all seem to have New Gifts and Super Human Abilities (reported with Alien-Human Hybrids or the #Nephilim race of the past or the present #Indigo children). And they want to impart those gifts to mankind and more, but mankind will have to receive a dangerous vaccine to being the immediate upliftment. Later the series presents the real truth. Those who receive the vaccine are the 'Marked Ones' and early on important people in positions of power were marked or altered. They have #Nanites or #Nanochips in their bodies that totally alters their personality making them PSYCHOPATHIC in nature. Inhuman. Alien like).





Which is incidentally what was also depicted in Seven Days -- Walk Away TV episode, which you should also watch.



Captions: Conditioning for the Anti-Christ. A messiah like figure appears who champions New Technologies & a Vaccine that is supposed to transform Mankind.





They pulled The 4400 from air or cancelled the series perhaps for suggesting Vaccines were dangerous.





And for putting out a dangerous Slant on Microsoft’s Founder Bill Gates (who as you may know is also incidentally involved with Vaccine Development) is a Walk-In or Altered Consciousness put inside him using the Vaccine.



In The 4400 story arc, ‘The Marked Ones’ or vaccinated ones are altered via nanochips or nanites in the Vaccines that gives people an Altered Vicious Personality taking over the Original Host.



#Predictive #Programming: Where they tell you the truth indirectly and at times partially and the expected trajectory the future is supposed to take. So that when the said events happen, occur or arrive, people aren't that surprised, perturbed or disturbed by it depending on what they want people to accept, because they were long programmed to receive it like Hotel California. In other cases, such as #False #Flag programming such as 911 that was coded into movies, TV shows & cartoons, they do want people to be traumatized and given to fear so that their elite can drive the response to such events.



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