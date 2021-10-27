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EUROPEAN PARLAMENT AGAINST COVID GREEN PASS
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52 views • October 27, 2021
MORE PEOPLE IN IMPORTANT POSITIONS WAKE UP AND STAND FOR WHAT IT IS RIGHT. THE GOOD PEOPLE ARE MORE, A LOT MORE THAN THE BAD GUYS. TOGETHER WE STAND AND TOGETHER WE WILL MAKE OF THIS PLACE A BETTER PLACE.TURN OFF THE TV!
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