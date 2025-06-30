Political Rhetoric, War and Open Borders Breeding Dangerous Extremist Cells w/ Carole Lieberman

Get your 1775 Coffee starter kit worth $200 for only $99. Only 1000 kits available - get it while you can: https://1775coffee.com/Sarah - Use code "Sarah" to save 15%

Psychologist Dr. Carole Lieberman joins the program to unpack the rising wave of extreme ideas and behaviors spreading across the United States and the world. From political rhetoric to violent unrest, we explore how war, propaganda, and polarized thinking are fueling emotional instability and social division. We also dive into a spirited debate on the Middle East, examining the extreme actions and narratives emerging from all sides of the conflict.

Dr. Lieberman offers insight into the psychological toll of chaos—and how individuals can stay grounded in turbulent times in her weekly podcast. You can learn more at https://terroristtherapist.com, https://www.drcarole.com or on social media @DrCaroleMD

