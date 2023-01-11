US Senate Roundtable Discussion: Dr. Paul Alexander points out. If we kept this new Covid booster going, we will keep this pandemic going for many many years

https://gnews.org/articles/690241

Summary：US Senate Roundtable Discussion: Dr. Paul Alexander, an epidemiologist, pointed out when we place these Covid variants under pressure, the natural selection will select the more contagious variant. If we kept this new Covid booster going, we will keep this pandemic going for many many years. It will keep the variants emerging one after another and more infectious. These vaccines cannot work, will not work. They will fail and are failing.

