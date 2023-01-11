Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US Senate Roundtable Discussion: Dr. Paul Alexander points out. If we kept this new Covid booster going, we will keep this pandemic going for many many years
9 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

https://gnews.org/articles/690241

Summary：US Senate Roundtable Discussion: Dr. Paul Alexander, an epidemiologist, pointed out when we place these Covid variants under pressure, the natural selection will select the more contagious variant. If we kept this new Covid booster going, we will keep this pandemic going for many many years. It will keep the variants emerging one after another and more infectious. These vaccines cannot work, will not work. They will fail and are failing.

Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket