Election News Update December 16th 2020 Powerful News Day!

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The First Story is not Election related but it is Civil rights Related. The one group in America that has little to no representation and needs it the most is the American Baby. In this case still in womb and completely helpless. This story address late term abortions and the movement to out law them. Then the Election news starts. We have a huge collection Election News stories today. This video is jam packed with new election developments, so much so it runs a bit longer then usual but its worth the watch.
Source Links;
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/michigans-matt-sealy-explains-president-trump-several-paths-victorynever-count-donald-trump-video/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-retweets-attorney-lin-wood-kemp-raffensperger-will-soon-going-jail/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/arizona-states-issues-subpoenas-forensic-audit-completed-maricopa-county/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/sidney-powell-working-rico-case-dominion-smartmatic-will-stop/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/texas-electors-place-votes-president-trump-vote-condemn-supreme-court-throwing-texas-lawsuit/
https://aclj.org/aclj/defeat-lawlessness-defend-israel-protect-life-gifts-doubled?utm_source=adwords&;utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=d-10282020_top-PC_seg-google_con-donate_mc_typ-AD
https://100percentfedup.com/patriots-defy-gov-whitmers-lockdown-plan-massive-christmas-light-parade-live-nativity-carolers-at-mi-state-capitolwhen-the-gretch-stole-christmasthe-people-too/
https://harbingersdaily.com/trump-at-christmas-we-give-thanks-to-god/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XIIP6Tq_iqk&;feature=youtu.be
https://www.newstarget.com/2020-12-15-forensic-audit-finds-security-log-files-deleted-from-dominion-machines.html
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-supreme-court-tosses-rulings-against-churches-in-colorado-new-jersey
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/james-woods-nails-meme-joe-biden-chinas-chairman-xi-responses-priceless/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/new-acting-attorney-general-jeff-rosen-recently-wrote-essay-foreign-influence-us-elections-tells-us-little-knowledge-going-today/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-republicans-meet-state-capitol-wisconsin-vote-gop-slate-electors/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/happening-president-trump-issues-warning-swing-states-found-massive-voter-fraud-cannot-legally-certify-votes/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/huge-serious-serious-foreign-influence-dominion-voting-machines-general-flynn-says-conclusive-evidence-foreign-influence-us-election-right-now/
https://harbingersdaily.com/tucker-carlson-chinese-communists-trained-in-canada-are-threat-to-american-national-security/
https://www.sgtreport.com/2020/12/rudy-giuliani-were-not-finished-believe-me/
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/20-states-back-kentucky-in-asking-supreme-court-to-uphold-dismemberment-abortion-ban
https://realnewschannel.com/
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