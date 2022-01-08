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The Cause of all Diseases, Part 1: Louis Pasteur vs Antoine Bechamp
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201 views • January 08, 2022
The Cause of all Diseases, Part 1: Louis Pasteur vs Antoine Bechamp
A great narration of the health hoax history. "The Cause of All Diseases, Part 1
You cannot 'catch' germs, bacteria or viruses.
Louis Pasteur's "Germ Theory of Disease" proved incorrect.
A presentation based on the work of Bee Wilder, 2006
References:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8OxcAqTJc4
A great narration of the health hoax history. "The Cause of All Diseases, Part 1
You cannot 'catch' germs, bacteria or viruses.
Louis Pasteur's "Germ Theory of Disease" proved incorrect.
A presentation based on the work of Bee Wilder, 2006
References:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8OxcAqTJc4
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