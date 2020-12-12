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All heroes dont wear cape - The Atilis Gym of Bellmawr
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292 views • December 12, 2020
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Atilis Gym in Bellmawr that defied closure order fined $130,000
A judge has imposed more than $130,000 in fines against the owners of a gym that has repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atilis gym in Bellmawr opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy's order for nonessential businesses to remain closed was constitutional.
The owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing and taken other safety precautions.
https://abc7ny.com/atilis-gym-bellmawr-new-jersey-ian-smith-frank-trumbetti-covid/6377866/
Civil diobedience is what we need, folks! This man is a hero!
https://www.facebook.com/atilisgymbellmawr/
https://www.instagram.com/atilisgymbellmawr/
Atilis Gym in Bellmawr that defied closure order fined $130,000
A judge has imposed more than $130,000 in fines against the owners of a gym that has repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Atilis gym in Bellmawr opened its doors in May, starting a legal battle over whether Murphy's order for nonessential businesses to remain closed was constitutional.
The owners, Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti, have said they have taken steps to ensure social distancing and taken other safety precautions.
https://abc7ny.com/atilis-gym-bellmawr-new-jersey-ian-smith-frank-trumbetti-covid/6377866/
Civil diobedience is what we need, folks! This man is a hero!
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